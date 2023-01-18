Beacon Health System hosts career fair to recruit next generation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - When you think of the healthcare worker shortage, you probably think about doctors and nurses, but there are dozens of other positions in the healthcare field as well.

According to Beacon Health Systems, hospitals have had to get creative to combat the workforce shortage, like bringing a career fair to local students.

“To have a good pipeline with our highs schools and career centers in the area is paramount for Beacon on our success moving forward,” says Jeremy Gillespie, the Director of Talent Acquisition and Workforce Development for Beacon.

More than 1,200 students of Elkhart Area Career Center were in attendance, being introduced to all of the various clinical and non-clinical positions available through Beacon Health Systems.

“When you think of healthcare careers you think about Doctors and Nurses, but there’s a whole humongous world outside of that, so, we’ve got the full weight of Beacon here today to kind of showcase some of those other career opportunities, and plant seeds with our youth,” Gillespie says.

While healthcare worker shortages are continuing across the country, directors say it is crucial to get the younger generation interested in the field.

“We’ve got to do everything that we can to get as many people pointed in that direction and understanding the opportunities. Obviously, we have six programs in healthcare already that are training and getting students prepared to enter that field,” says Brandon Eakins, the Director of Elkhart Area Career Center.

Secondary schools with nursing programs and scholarship opportunities were also represented.

Healthcare workers told 16 News Now, that seeing an interest in the field be sparked in students is inspiring.

“It gives me hope. It gives me hope for the future of healthcare, and igniting that interest in caring for people, because not everyone likes to do that, but if you have a passion for kindness and caring for people, this is definitely the career choice and the location that you should choose,” says Rosetta Speights, the VP of Nursing at Elkhart General Hospital Beacon.

According to Beacon, the career fair today will be one of many to come.

