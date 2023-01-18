$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warsaw on Saturday

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Kosciusko County on Saturday, you should check it!

A $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak, located at 330 E. Center St. in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning numbers are 24-26-39-47-57, with the Powerball of 23.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

To check your ticket, you can use the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Jan. 18, is an estimated $439 million.

