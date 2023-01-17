Teen charged in connection with deadly shooting of another teen in South Bend appears in court

Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the two teens charged in the murder of Terez Parker Jr. appeared in court on Monday.

Parker, 17, was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Roger Street back in March 2022 in what officials are describing as an attempted robbery.

One of the teens involved, 16-year-old Rafael Diaz-Garcia, has been charged as an adult for illegally having a gun and providing guns to minors. The other teen, who was 15 years old at the time, faces felony murder and armed robbery charges.

Diaz Garcia appeared in court on Tuesday. He is due back in court on Feb. 27. A jury trial has been scheduled for March 20.

