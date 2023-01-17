St. Joseph High School junior joins school board

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One of Michigan’s future problem solvers is getting an early start!

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, St. Joseph High School Junior Anecia Galvin is now serving on the school board!

She’s now a non-voting member, but will be a voice for the students.

Board members have praised her for her maturity and poise. Anecia was sworn-in at Monday’s meeting.

