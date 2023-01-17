St. Joseph County eyes $5.6M development at Anderson Road Park

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Future land development is being considered by the parks department in St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation Department has owned the 115-acre property at the northeast corner of Beech and Anderson Roads since 1999.

Now, a $5.6 million proposal for the land is being unveiled.

The early stages of the plan include a partnership with county commissioners, who want to build a county maintenance facility to better serve residents in the Granger area.

This would include a new highway garage with fueling stations, and an area for salt storage that could hold up to 2500 tons of salt. It would also mean the addition of some trails, picnic shelters, and an inclusive playground.

“When the property was acquired it was, it was identified as an area that needed another park in St. Joe County,” explained Steve Slauson, the executive director at the St. Joseph County Parks Dept. “And so we feel it’s important to see it developed some day, but like most things, funding has always been an issue that has kind of held us back. And so, this partnership with the county for this highway garage and the potential to develop a park seemed like a win-win, so that’s something that the park board is considering.”

The parks board says these plans are just conceptual at the moment, and that they’ll seek public input before future development ideas are finalized.

