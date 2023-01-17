Sen. Young visiting Taiwan

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST
(WNDU) - U.S. Indiana Sen. Todd Young is visiting Taiwan this week.

Young’s visit is part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region. He is meeting with senior leaders and private sector representatives to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Young met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. In a tweet, she said they will continue to deepen their collaboration in defense and technology.

Young will remain in Taiwan until Wednesday, Jan. 18.

