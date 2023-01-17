Sen. Young visiting Taiwan

(WNDU) - U.S. Indiana Sen. Todd Young is visiting Taiwan this week.

Young’s visit is part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region. He is meeting with senior leaders and private sector representatives to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Young met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. In a tweet, she said they will continue to deepen their collaboration in defense and technology.

Great to meet with the #US delegation led by @SenToddYoung of #Indiana, a longtime friend of #Taiwan. Building on our strong friendship, we will continue to deepen our collaboration in defense & tech, and in building a sustainable supply chain for #DemocracyChips. pic.twitter.com/lT3ZMw0aT5 — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) January 17, 2023

Young will remain in Taiwan until Wednesday, Jan. 18.

