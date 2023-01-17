Sen. Young visiting Taiwan
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WNDU) - U.S. Indiana Sen. Todd Young is visiting Taiwan this week.
Young’s visit is part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region. He is meeting with senior leaders and private sector representatives to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Young met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. In a tweet, she said they will continue to deepen their collaboration in defense and technology.
Young will remain in Taiwan until Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.