Security changes go into effect at County-City Building

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re heading to the County-City Building, you’re going to notice some changes!

Following last week’s resolution, new security measures are now in place! According to the county commissioners, there’s now an employee-only entrance on the southside of the building.

Another big change: the sheriff’s office is no longer providing security!

That’s being handled by Trinity Security - a private company that has both armed and unarmed officers.

