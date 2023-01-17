School districts in southwest Michigan to receive funding to hire school resource officers

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Several school districts in southwest Michigan will receive funding to hire school resource officers as part of a statewide program announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday.

$25 million will go toward these school resource officer hires for the next three years and will help protect over 334,000 students. Schools without lower funding were prioritized in the grant distribution.

The following school districts and public-school academies in our area will receive funding:

Berrien County

Berrien Springs Public Schools: $125,446

Brandywine Community Schools: $126,750

Buchanan Community Schools: $121,712

Coloma Community Schools: $131,903

Countryside Academy: $126,819

Eau Claire Public Schools: $133,832

Lakeshore Public Schools: $180,000

River Valley School District: $139,423

St Joseph Public Schools: $200,00

Watervliet Public Schools: $120,850

Cass County

Edwardsburg Public Schools: $179,644

Marcellus Community Schools: $109,052

St. Joseph County

Colon Community Schools: $91,329

Pathfinder Educational Center: $185,000

White Pigeon Community Schools: $110,000

A complete list can be found here.

