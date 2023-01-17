School districts in southwest Michigan to receive funding to hire school resource officers
(WNDU) - Several school districts in southwest Michigan will receive funding to hire school resource officers as part of a statewide program announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday.
$25 million will go toward these school resource officer hires for the next three years and will help protect over 334,000 students. Schools without lower funding were prioritized in the grant distribution.
The following school districts and public-school academies in our area will receive funding:
Berrien County
Berrien Springs Public Schools: $125,446
Brandywine Community Schools: $126,750
Buchanan Community Schools: $121,712
Coloma Community Schools: $131,903
Countryside Academy: $126,819
Eau Claire Public Schools: $133,832
Lakeshore Public Schools: $180,000
River Valley School District: $139,423
St Joseph Public Schools: $200,00
Watervliet Public Schools: $120,850
Cass County
Edwardsburg Public Schools: $179,644
Marcellus Community Schools: $109,052
St. Joseph County
Colon Community Schools: $91,329
Pathfinder Educational Center: $185,000
White Pigeon Community Schools: $110,000
A complete list can be found here.
