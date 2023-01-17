Saint Joseph High School forms committee to evaluate ‘Indians’ nickname

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph High School in South Bend has formed a committee to determine the future of the school’s nickname.

In a letter sent out to the Saint Joe community on Tuesday, school officials say the 13-member committee will evaluate the school’s current nickname of Indians and decide whether it should be kept or changed.

The committee consists of Saint Joe alumni ranging from 1960 to 2017, faculty, staff, coaches, parents, and current students. The committee will seek input on the nickname from the entire Saint Joe community through town hall meetings and a survey.

Two town halls will take place next month — one in-person at the Black Box Theater on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m., and one virtually on Feb. 16. Meanwhile, there will be separate town halls that are limited to students, faculty, and staff. School officials say additional town halls may be added.

The evaluation process is expected to last through May, when the committee will make its recommendation to the school board and Principal John Kennedy.

If a decision to change the nickname is made, then a second phase to choose a new nickname and mascot will take place.

You can read the full letter sent out to the Saint Joe community in its entirety below:

(Saint Joseph High School)
(Saint Joseph High School)
(Saint Joseph High School)
(Saint Joseph High School)

