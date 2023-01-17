Marshall Co. Police: Drunk driver arrested after crashing truck into swamp

Christopher Brauneker
Christopher Brauneker(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man was arrested over the weekend after police say he crashed his pickup truck into a swamp in Marshall County while driving drunk.

Marshall County Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident on 13th Road just west of U.S. 31 on Sunday, Jan. 15, around 2:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a black 2001 Dodge pickup truck that was half submerged in the water. Officers were able to rescue the driver, identified as Christopher Brauneker, from the truck.

Police later determined that Brauneker was under the influence of alcohol. His BAC was found to be more than three times the legal limit after a certified blood draw was completed.

Brauneker was taken to the Marshall County Jail and charged with operating a vehicle with a BAC of .15 or more and driving while suspended.

