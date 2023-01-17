Man arrested for possessing illegal drugs, gun after leading South Bend Police on chase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indianapolis man was arrested after leading police on a chase on Sunday evening in South Bend.

According to the South Bend Police Department, one of its officers was on patrol around 6:10 p.m. when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Ford Street and Meade Street.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it didn’t stop, which led to a chase. Police say the vehicle ended up crashing into a fence in the area of Ford Street and Harris Street.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Tyshawn Kellogg, ran away from the vehicle, but he was eventually taken into custody after the officer saw him running near the 700 block of Webster Street, which is located a few blocks away from where the crash happened.

Police say a gun and illegal drugs were recovered from the vehicle Kellogg was driving, including approximately 37 grams of suspected heroin and approximately 8 grams of suspected cocaine.

Kellogg was arrested on several requested charges, including:

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Cocaine

Resisting Law Enforcement

Police say Kellogg was also wanted on felony warrants. He was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail, where he awaits a formal charging decision from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

