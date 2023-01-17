Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning stabbing in South Bend

John King
John King(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing Tuesday morning in South Bend.

According to the South Bend Police Department, officers were called around 11:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Haney Avenue on reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Currently, his condition is unknown.

Police say the suspect, identified as 62-year-old John King of South Bend, was found near the 2400 block of S. Michigan Street.

King was arrested for battery with a deadly weapon and was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail, where he awaits a formal charging decision from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

