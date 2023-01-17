Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.(Source: Jeremy Renner/Instagram/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Jeremy Renner said on social media he’s back home from the hospital, as he continues to recover from his snowplow accident.

The 51-year-old Marvel star was injured on New Year’s Day while clearing snow from the driveway at his Nevada home.

Renner’s upper torso was “crushed” by a snowcat vehicle, according to the 911 call log. He underwent two surgeries and is continuing to recover.

Renner, who also stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” replied to a Twitter post from the show late Monday night.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he wrote.

Season two of the show premiered Sunday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: 3 Illinois women arrested for drugs, fake money after driving ‘too slow’ on Indiana Toll Road
In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on a bathroom break when...
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
Tyler Crawford
South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window
Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of...
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
Jonathan Lesure
Chicago man arrested after driving 125 mph on Indiana Toll Road while intoxicated

Latest News

Neighbors are still shaken about close they came to a potential tragedy.
Father faces neglect charges after 4-year-old seen with gun
The president is reportedly personally frustrated by how the classified documents saga has...
No visitor logs for Biden's home amid classified documents probe
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
The wife fears for her life after she says her estranged husband repeatedly slammed a dump...
WATCH: Estranged husband destroys home with dump truck, wife says