First responders job fair headed to Holiday Inn Conference Center on Thursday
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to change things up this year?
A first responders job fair will take place at the Holiday Inn Conference Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Over 35 healthcare and first responder agencies from around Michiana will be looking to fill open positions.
The event is also free to attend!
The agencies looking to hire are as follows:
- Indiana State Police
- Mishawaka Fire Department
- South Bend Clinic
- Beltran Senior Living
- Mishawaka Police Department
- Clay Fire Department
- Brickyard Healthcare
- Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department
- Goshen Health
- A Rosie Place for Kids
- Michiana Behavioral Health
- Oaklawn
- Always Best Care
- Senior Helpers
- Miami Home Care
- North Woods Village
- Tender Loving Care
- Heart City Health
- St. Joseph County 911
- Hubbard Hill
- Beacon Health System
- Elkhart City Police Department
- IU Public Safety
- AIDS Ministries
- Ascent Hospice
- St. Joseph Health Systems/Trilogy
- Comfort Keepers Home Care
- Westwood of Niles - Rehabilitation
- SouthernCare Hospice
- Michiana Hematology Oncology
- University of Notre Dame Police Department
- Wellpath-Elkhart County Jail
- ProMedica
- HolistiCare
- South Bend Police Department
- Tri County Ambulance
Those interested in learning more about requirements for law enforcement should arrive at 12 p.m. as Sgt. Andrew Kocsis will be conducting a presentation on the best ways to prepare and succeed in the police selection process.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.