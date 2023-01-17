First responders job fair headed to Holiday Inn Conference Center on Thursday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to change things up this year?

A first responders job fair will take place at the Holiday Inn Conference Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Over 35 healthcare and first responder agencies from around Michiana will be looking to fill open positions.

The event is also free to attend!

The agencies looking to hire are as follows:

Indiana State Police

Mishawaka Fire Department

South Bend Clinic

Beltran Senior Living

Mishawaka Police Department

Clay Fire Department

Brickyard Healthcare

Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department

Goshen Health

A Rosie Place for Kids

Michiana Behavioral Health

Oaklawn

Always Best Care

Senior Helpers

Miami Home Care

North Woods Village

Tender Loving Care

Heart City Health

St. Joseph County 911

Hubbard Hill

Beacon Health System

Elkhart City Police Department

IU Public Safety

AIDS Ministries

Ascent Hospice

St. Joseph Health Systems/Trilogy

Comfort Keepers Home Care

Westwood of Niles - Rehabilitation

SouthernCare Hospice

Michiana Hematology Oncology

University of Notre Dame Police Department

Wellpath-Elkhart County Jail

ProMedica

HolistiCare

South Bend Police Department

Tri County Ambulance

Those interested in learning more about requirements for law enforcement should arrive at 12 p.m. as Sgt. Andrew Kocsis will be conducting a presentation on the best ways to prepare and succeed in the police selection process.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.