Elkhart County Commissioners vote to close ‘obscenity loophole’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - When it comes to closing a so-called loophole in Indiana’s obscenity law—the Elkhart County Commissioners are now on record as being in support of the idea.

Some say the loophole makes local library branches “distribution points” for the pornography industry.

Right now, it’s a crime to disseminate obscene material to minors in Indiana, unless you’re a librarian. The law includes an exception or defense for schools, museums, and libraries.

Senate Bill 12 filed before Indiana lawmakers would remove the exemption or defense.

“Many parents have approached libraries and schools, asking for books to be removed, but these books remain, and it’s a mystery as to why,” said Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers.

Rogers offered a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting that throws the commissioners’ support behind SB12.

The resolution passed on a split 2-1 vote after nearly two hours of public comment, during which 41 citizens expressed their opinions.

“How many of you, you all have cellphones? Yes, okay, in your cellphone is probably a million times more pornography than you will find in all the county libraries combined,” said 32-year Nappanee Library Board member John Leavitt. “But none of us are willing to throw away our cellphones just because that’s there.”

“It’s a slippery slope and just because somebody deems something appropriate, and someone deemed it inappropriate, does not mean it should be a threat, a criminal threat to a librarian because someone else says its pornographic,” Commissioner Suzie Wierick told 16 News Now after voting against the resolution.

“By having pornographic books in the library, it takes away parental consent,” said a woman from Middlebury. “It allows our children to be exposed to things that they may not be ready for.”

Rebecca Royce of Leesburg also addressed the commissioners with her concerns: “Certain people with certain views, they don’t like us. They don’t like how we live. They don’t like what we believe. They don’t like how we do things, and so they want to dictate to us what we are and are not allowed to do.”

