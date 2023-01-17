Elkhart Community Schools to host career fairs to fill teaching positions

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools is hiring!

They’re hosting a two-day career fair, and you’ve still got time to get your resume in order!

The career fair will be held Jan. 31, and Feb. 1. It will be held at the Engineering, Tech, and Innovation Building on California Road. The school system is hiring for positions form teachers to bus helpers.

“At Elkhart Community Schools, we know the importance of creating an environment where students can not only learn, but also thrive,” said Maggie Lozano, Director of Human Resources, Elkhart Community Schools. “That is achieved through the dedicated work of our hard-working staff, both in and out of the classroom. We hope this career fair will allow us to continue to strive for excellence by helping us fill open positions with those who are prepared to work toward that goal.”

The district offers a variety of employment benefits, including an on-site health clinic, textbook reimbursement, paid time off, paid professional learning, a state pension, and maternity leave. Eligibility for benefits is dependent on the position.

“Elkhart Community Schools is able to weather economic difficulties that often impact other employers in our area,” said Lozano. “Because of this, we’re able to offer tangible stability and security in an engaging, fulfilling work environment. Many of our employees had previously not even considered working with children, only to find making a difference in these roles to be extremely rewarding.”

Starting pay for new teachers is $41,500.

