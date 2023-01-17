Constantine Public Schools closed Tuesday due to bus driver illnesses

By 16 News Now and Carli Luca
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONSTANTINE, Mich. (WNDU) - Constantine Public Schools are closed on Tuesday due to a lack of transportation.

The district says it was unable to open schools Tuesday because too many bus drivers were ill. The district is hoping that enough drivers will be able to return on Wednesday so classes can resume.

Constantine Public Schools is currently hiring bus drivers in St. Joseph County, Mich. For more information, call Penny Carper at 269-435-8970.

Constantine Public Schools isn’t the only school district in southwest Michigan that has recently had to close its schools due to a bus driver shortage. Edwardsburg Public Schools experienced a similar issue back in December.

