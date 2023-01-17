Burbot state record broken twice in two weeks after catch on Lake Michigan

On Jan. 10, Phillip Duracz caught a new state record burbot weighing 11.4 lbs. from Lake Michigan
On Jan. 10, Phillip Duracz caught a new state record burbot weighing 11.4 lbs. from Lake Michigan(Indiana Department of Natural Resources)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A state record that once stood the test of time for 32 years has now been broken twice in two weeks!

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Phillip Duracz caught a new state record burbot weighing 11.4 lbs.! Duracz also holds the lake whitefish record at 9.34 lbs which he set in 2021.

On Dec. 30, Scott Skafar beat the state’s previous 1990 record by catching a burbot weighing in at 10.2 lbs.

Cold water temperatures from November to April bring Lake Michigan burbot closer to shore to feed. Burbot are good to eat. They have firm, white flesh and a large liver, similar to cod.

”The recent warm weather coupled with light winds has provided excellent opportunities for anglers to fish Lake Michigan at a time they are usually unable to safely access the lake,” said Ben Dickinson, a fisheries research biologist.

Stay up-to-date on fishing conditions on Lake Michigan by visiting the DNR website, and learn more about purchasing a fishing license here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: 3 Illinois women arrested for drugs, fake money after driving ‘too slow’ on Indiana Toll Road
In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on a bathroom break when...
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
Tyler Crawford
South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window
Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of...
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
Jonathan Lesure
Chicago man arrested after driving 125 mph on Indiana Toll Road while intoxicated

Latest News

John King
Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning stabbing in South Bend
Saint Joseph High School forms committee to evaluate ‘Indians’ nickname
Tyshawn Kellogg
Man arrested for possessing illegal drugs, gun after leading South Bend Police on chase
Ask the Doctor: Drinking enough water, getting better sleep, memory problems