Burbot state record broken twice in two weeks after catch on Lake Michigan

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A state record that once stood the test of time for 32 years has now been broken twice in two weeks!

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Phillip Duracz caught a new state record burbot weighing 11.4 lbs.! Duracz also holds the lake whitefish record at 9.34 lbs which he set in 2021.

On Dec. 30, Scott Skafar beat the state’s previous 1990 record by catching a burbot weighing in at 10.2 lbs.

Cold water temperatures from November to April bring Lake Michigan burbot closer to shore to feed. Burbot are good to eat. They have firm, white flesh and a large liver, similar to cod.

”The recent warm weather coupled with light winds has provided excellent opportunities for anglers to fish Lake Michigan at a time they are usually unable to safely access the lake,” said Ben Dickinson, a fisheries research biologist.

Stay up-to-date on fishing conditions on Lake Michigan by visiting the DNR website, and learn more about purchasing a fishing license here.

