Benton Harbor man killed by next-door neighbor after argument escalates

Gerald Harper, 65, was killed by his neighbor after an argument escalated on Jan. 10, 2023.(Berrien County Department of Public Safety)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man is dead after an argument with his next-door neighbor resulted in his death last Tuesday.

According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a report of an assault at River Terrace Apartments around 12 p.m. on Jan. 10.

An initial investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Gerald Harper, 65, had gotten into an argument with his next-door neighbor. His neighbor, identified as Aisha Tomika Williams, 50, escalated the argument by knocking Harper to the floor.

Williams was immediately taken into custody, and Harper was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Williams faces an open murder charge and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

