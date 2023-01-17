Benton Harbor Area Schools launch ‘Community Roar’

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Community Roar Initiative was created to help residents and parents of Benton Harbor Area Schools, to stay connected and receive educational assistance.

“So, what we were finding that it was very difficult for some families to get to the schools when we have the school meetings,” said Kelvin Butts, the Interim Superintendent for Benton Harbor Area Schools.

Whether the issues have been transportation or childcare, some BHAS parents have struggled to get information.

According to Interim Superintendent Butts, the area has a lot of need, which was why, thanks to a $41,000 grant award to BHAS by Whirlpool, they launched a Community Roar.

The mobile computer lab will be equipped with eight laptops and desk spaces, a monitor for teaching, and internet connectivity.

“We’ll be offering a hot spot, we will have computers on the bus to teach them, first of all we will start with PowerSchool our student information system, where they can get their student’s schedules, real time information, communication with the teacher, and we will be partnering with other external partners to make sure that we disseminate other information,” Butts said.

That would include information on aid with education resources like FAFSA and job opportunities in the community.

The schools also shared that they hope to conduct surveys among parents and residents to find out which services would be needed, and where the Community Roar bus would be most helpful.

“It’s not just about expecting our parents to always come to us, we need to be non-traditional, and find ways to go out to our community,” said Tiana Batiste-Waddell, the Chief Academic Officer for BHAS.

The Community Roar would provide services to parents in a personal, unique setting, that would travel to various locations, in hopes of breaking the barrier between the schools and the community.

“So, if they’re unable to get here, we will bring the information to them,” Butts said.

The initiative launched today at Benton Harbor High Shcool’s Library, and according to BHAS, the Community Roar bus will operate during school hours.

A list of the bus’s programs and locations will be made public by BHAS in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.