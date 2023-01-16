‘We’re just so happy that he’s home’: Dog missing for 3 years reunited with family

By Matt Lackritz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A family in West Virginia is rejoicing after they were reunited with a pet dog they lost several years ago.

Rachel Day said she and her family were vacationing in South Carolina three years ago when they lost their dog, Roscoe.

Roscoe was eventually found and taken to an animal rescue, where staff scanned his microchip.

The family was later contacted, and with the help of volunteers and social media, Roscoe was reunited with them.

“It was a relief really,” Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”

Timothy Moymier, a volunteer with the animal rescue, drove to South Carolina to take Roscoe home. He told WSAZ Roscoe is one of the sweetest dogs he’s ever met.

“He’s been a joy in the car the whole way,” he said. “He has slept and snored most of the time.”

Roscoe is now back with his family, with hugs, kisses and treats awaiting him in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: 3 Illinois women arrested for drugs, fake money after driving ‘too slow’ on Indiana Toll Road
Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of...
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
Billie Davis is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old IU student because of her race.
Woman arrested after stabbing 18-year-old IU student in racially-motivated attack
Tyler Crawford
South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death

Latest News

People gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center — a...
Traditional march held in South Bend for MLK Day
The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition in South Bend...
Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend
A 31-year-old South Bend man was arrested over the weekend after police say he led them on two...
South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window
Police say the two occupants of the vehicle, 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron...
2 arrested on felony warrants after traffic stop in South Bend