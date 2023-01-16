Trailblazing to groundbreaking; South Bend unveils plan for new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On what would have been Dr. King’s 94 birthday, the City of South Bend unveiled its plan for the new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center.

“As Nehemiah did a millennia ago and Dr. King did just over 50 years ago, our minds must be ready to be able to see the beauty that lies within the rubble,” Progressive Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Barry C. Spencer said.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center was built in 1973 on South Bend’s west side and has served the community and provided a safe haven these last 50 years.

Hundreds gathered at the center one last time, not just to say goodbye to a place that gave them so many fond memories but to celebrate an investment in the community’s future.

“It was very transformational for my life, and so, it’s definitely bittersweet,” Chief Community Officer for the City of South Bend Maurice “Moe” Scott said. It was a gift for many years that has made room for the new dream center.”

The current community center is set to be demolished, and in its place will stand a new facility that will include a commercial kitchen, two full-sized basketball courts, a media center, a playground with a removal wall for indoor/outdoor access in the summer, and more.

But officials tell 16 News Now that they are hopeful this new center will transform the neighborhood.

“I think we reflect on when he gave the “I have a Dream” speech that a lot has happened, (but) a lot of things have not happened,” At Large Council Member for the City of South Bend, Karen L. White (D) said. “We still have a lot of work ahead of us. Today is the dream in action. The impact that it’s going to have in building around this center, homes, economic development, and to me, what is the most important part is what it’s going to do for our kids.”

This $20 million project was funded by the American Rescue Plan, as well as corporate and private donations.

“This is definitely a true community effort to raise the funds for this, and so we’re excited,” Scott explained. “This is not just for the residents on the west side. This is for the whole community, for everyone.”

Moe Scott served as the director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for over 20 years. He tells 16 News Now that he will be counting the days until the Dream Center is built.

“I think about what’s going to be, what’s going to happen, and I think about all the programming and all the opportunities that are going to be there for the many, many youths and families in this whole community, Scott added”

Meticulous Design + Architecture, based out of Indianapolis, designed the building.

Construction is set to begin at the end of this month, and the city aims to complete the project by the summer of 2024.

“We don’t just want this to be a recreational place,” South Bend Mayor James Mueller (D) said. “Now, we do have two courts, but we don’t just want this to be a basketball place. We do want this to be a place where our community grows together and can achieve their dreams; get the skills to achieve their dreams. So, we are looking at bringing even more programming than has been discussed today; financial empowerment, other soft business skills, other things that make sure that those who walk in this door have access to the opportunities to succeed.”

This South Bend Venues Parks and Arts initiative will also include an outdoor park adjacent to the facility. They also plan on upgrading parks in the west side area.

“Now, this has blown away my wildest dreams of what we could do here at the King Center,” Mayor Mueller added.

City officials tell us that the Charles Black Center is prepared for a temporary increase in attendance while the new MLK Dream Center is being built.

Donors include Marion Fulce, Vice President of Retail for Teachers Credit Union and Chair for the African American Foundation, and Mona Livingston of the AEP Foundation.

