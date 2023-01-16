South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 31-year-old South Bend man was arrested over the weekend after police say he led them on two separate chases.

Police were responding to a call on Saturday, Jan. 14, when they saw the suspect vehicle commit a traffic violation. When officers tried to stop the vehicle near Liberty Street and Sample Street, the vehicle failed to stop and led them on a brief chase. However, police stopped chasing the vehicle once it reached unsafe speeds.

The same vehicle was later spotted by officers at Ford Street and Olive Street. Officers once again tried to stop the vehicle, but it wouldn’t stop and led police on another chase.

During the second chase, officers say the driver threw several items out of the driver’s window that were later determined to be a handgun and suspected methamphetamine. The vehicle then stopped at Brookfield Street and Ford Street.

The driver, identified as Tyler Crawford, was arrested on several requested charges, including:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Meth

Resisting Law Enforcement

Crawford was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail, where he awaits a formal charging decision from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

