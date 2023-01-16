Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a “mental health crisis,” a county sheriff said Monday.

Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.

Authorities found the sons, ages 9 and 3, and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, which is around 20 miles northwest of Detroit.

Investigators also found a 10-year-old girl and brought her to a local hospital, where Bouchard said on Monday she was in stable condition. The girl had knocked on a door and said that her “family was dead in a field,” Bouchard said.

Family members attempted to help Cannady before she left with her children, but she refused, Bouchard said. When the family arrived in the wooded field, Cannady told her children to lie down and sleep. The two sons and their mother died of hypothermia, according to an autopsy report.

Bouchard advocated for better mental health support at the Monday press conference, saying there is “so much more” to be done regarding crisis response and long-term solutions.

“It takes strength to ask for help. It’s not weakness,” he said. “It’s encouraged.”

