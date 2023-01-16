Penn girls wrestling wins 6th team state title in 7 years

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen are state champions once again!

Penn’s girls wrestling team won the team state championship for the sixth time in seven years on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mooresville High School.

The Kingsmen took the team state crown with 81 points. Rochester finished in second place with 67 points, while Southport placed third with 64 points.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Konanz won an individual state title in the 170-pound division. Konanz won all seven of her state tournament matches with a pin. It’s her second individual state title.

Several other Kingsmen wrestlers placed in the Top 8 of their weight class:

4th Place : Madison Hazeltine (182-pound division)

5th Place : Heidi Selis (132-pound division), Haylee Selis (138-pound division), Guiliana Reed (195-pound division), Jezel Guerrero (250-pound division)

7th Place : Nunu Helepa (182-pound division), Gabby Safeukui (195-pound division)

8th Place : Janiah Juarez (152-pound division)

Congratulations to the Kingsmen on another highly successful season!

