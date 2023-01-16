Penn girls wrestling wins 6th team state title in 7 years

Mackenzie Konanz wins 170-pound weight class
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen are state champions once again!

Penn’s girls wrestling team won the team state championship for the sixth time in seven years on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mooresville High School.

The Kingsmen took the team state crown with 81 points. Rochester finished in second place with 67 points, while Southport placed third with 64 points.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Konanz won an individual state title in the 170-pound division. Konanz won all seven of her state tournament matches with a pin. It’s her second individual state title.

Several other Kingsmen wrestlers placed in the Top 8 of their weight class:

4th Place: Madison Hazeltine (182-pound division)

5th Place: Heidi Selis (132-pound division), Haylee Selis (138-pound division), Guiliana Reed (195-pound division), Jezel Guerrero (250-pound division)

7th Place: Nunu Helepa (182-pound division), Gabby Safeukui (195-pound division)

8th Place: Janiah Juarez (152-pound division)

Congratulations to the Kingsmen on another highly successful season!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame shut out by Minnesota 3-0 in series finale

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame was unable to find the back of the net despite outshooting Minnesota 38-24 on the night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame ties Minnesota 2-2, picks up extra point in shootout

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Ryder Rolston found the back of the net and Ryan Bischel shut out the Gophers in the shootout to give Notre Dame an extra point in the Big Ten conference standings.

Notre Dame

Irish unable to maintain lead in 78-73 loss at Syracuse

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Syracuse closed the game on a 24-10 scoring run to steal the victory from the Irish, who remain winless in road games this season.

High School

ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Jan. 13, 2023

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!

Latest News

Sports

No. 7 Irish dominate Demon Deacons 86-47

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Their effort was led by a career night from junior forward Maddy Westbeld, who finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Notre Dame

Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 22, airing exclusively on Peacock

Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.

News

LaVille High School bowling team advances to regionals

Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
It has been nearly a decade since LaVille High School fielded a bowling team and now the Lancers are headed to regionals.

High School

Marian’s Nevaeh Foster reaches 2,000 points for high school career

Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Foster scored her 2,000th career point on a free throw, becoming the third player in St. Joseph County history to reach the mark.

High School

3 Michiana girls basketball standouts nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All American Girls Game

Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Nevaeh Foster (Marian), Rashunda Jones (Washington), and Amiyah Reynolds (Washington) were nominated based on athletic achievement, scholastic achievement, and behavior.

Notre Dame

Irish get 1st ACC win in overtime thriller over Georgia Tech

Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST
|
By Matt Loch
Despite missing a potential game-winning layup at the buzzer, the Irish forced overtime and knocked off the Yellow Jackets,73-72 to win their first ACC game of the season.