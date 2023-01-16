Miracle on Ice: Saint Ignatius Comeback

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WNDU) - Chicago’s Saint Ignatius JV hockey team that was injured two months ago in a terrible crash in Warsaw is back on the ice.

Sunday night marked their first game since the November 12 accident that injured 16 of the 23 kids on the bus.  Three of those students were critically injured.   The team invited some special guests to the game- the first responders from Warsaw who saved their lives.

It was a miracle no one lost their life in the crash, thanks, in part, to the quick actions of good Samaritans, first responders and the doctors and nurses in Warsaw.  Over 20 of these heroes made the trip from Warsaw to be recognized at Chicago’s Fifth Third Arena- where the Chicago Blackhawks practice.

“To walk into something like this, it’s humbling.  It’s overwhelming,” said Warsaw Police Captain Brad Kellar. “It’s unique and its just special to be a part of.”

“We’re so excited. All of us are just here tonight just to see them do something that they love,” said Alicia Mediano, Lutheran EMS.  “We saw them on their worst day and now we’re excited to see them do what I know they’re very passionate and excited to do.”

Saint Ignatius head coach Mike Rigitano remembers Mediano and her heroism that November night.

“It’s great to have her here.  We’re really excited and thankful for everything she did that night,” said Rigitano.  “She was a rockstar. Running the show. Keeping everyone calm, cool, collected.  She was amazing.”

At just 14 and 15 years old, these kids have been through a lot together and now they’re back on the ice together.  They say hockey helps them heal.

“The team has been...We’re really tight now,” said Lucas Joa, the JV team captain as he held back tears. “This whole thing has brought us really close together. We just want to start playing again.”

And winning too.  The Saint Ignatius Wolfpack JV Hockey team won their game Sunday night 5-0.   The team is still missing the three players who were most critically injured in November.  While the three players are out for the rest of this season, WNDU has learned their conditions have improved enough that they have returned to school, and they are expected to join their teammates on the ice next year.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: 3 Illinois women arrested for drugs, fake money after driving ‘too slow’ on Indiana Toll Road
Billie Davis is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old IU student because of her race.
Woman arrested after stabbing 18-year-old IU student in racially-motivated attack
Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of...
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
Hope Sniadecki
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery

Latest News

Chuck's Weather 11623
Chuck's Weather 11623
An 81-year-old Cass County man was injured after driving his pickup into Mill Pond Sunday...
Driver taken to hospital after going into pond
An 81-year-old Cass County man was injured after driving his pickup into Mill Pond Sunday...
Cass County man drives into pond
a
MLK Jr. Dream Center