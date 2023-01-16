Medical Moment: A new test for cervical cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the past few years, we’ve seen just how important awareness campaigns are when it comes to fighting deadly diseases.

From breast cancer to ALS, we’ve seen firsthand how important it is to spread the word.

January is “Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.” In 2020, 342,000 women across the world died from cervical cancer.

Now, there’s a new test for the disease that could save countless lives. Researchers at Purdue University are currently developing a paper-based device to detect cervical cancer.

It’s like a COVID at-home test; no need to schedule an appointment, and you receive your results within minutes.

“A couple of early prototypes where you can put a sample on, and you’ve got the flow, and the lines will show up at where the targets are,” explained Jaqueline Linnes, an associate professor at Purdue University.

The developing paper-based tests will be more affordable and accessible to women so they can detect cancer early.

Women are recommended to get a pap smear every three years to detect cervical cancer. However, some doctors will recommend high-risk patients get a test every year if possible.

