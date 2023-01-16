Mayor Duane Parry signs pretrial diversion agreement for misdemeanor charge

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has accepted a pretrial diversion agreement after being charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident in a city-owned vehicle.

The mayor was initially scheduled for a dispositional hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

However, Parry agreed to a pretrial diversion agreement on Dec. 16. Per the agreement, Parry must follow all court orders for a full year and pay restitution of $1,000, with a $454 court fee.

Parry is due to appear at a motion-to-dismiss hearing on Dec. 18 later this year.

