Mayor Duane Parry signs pretrial diversion agreement for misdemeanor charge

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has accepted a pretrial diversion agreement after being charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident in a city-owned vehicle.

The mayor was initially scheduled for a dispositional hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

However, Parry agreed to a pretrial diversion agreement on Dec. 16. Per the agreement, Parry must follow all court orders for a full year and pay restitution of $1,000, with a $454 court fee.

Parry is due to appear at a motion-to-dismiss hearing on Dec. 18 later this year.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.