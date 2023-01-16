Marching to remember; South Bend honors MLK

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - All over the country, communities are coming together to honor Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to reiterate his dream of all people uniting as one human race.

Locally, city and community leaders gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center, a reenactment of Dr. King’s historic March from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in March of 1965.

Speakers highlighted the progress that has been made and the work that still needs to be done to make Dr. King’s dream a reality.

“It’s a symbol for us all to be together,” The organizer of the MLK Celebration Committee of St. Joseph County, Gladys Muhammad, said. “It’s an affirmation of his dream. An affirmation that; it’s a symbol that all the young people can participate in, and we can march together. We might not always get along, but we can at least march together.”

With the rain falling, organizers asked people to think of Dr. King’s sacrifices to ensure humankind’s betterment through nonviolent protest and ideals of brotherhood.

“We bring everyone together, both Mishawaka and South Bend, young, old, black, white, and everybody together to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King,” Muhammad added. “For me, it’s that cooperative effort of bringing people together. We have differences, but we can all agree on what Dr. King stood for.”

Local religious leaders also prayed with the marchers before leaving the County-City building.

“The fact that we can come together about Dr. Martin Luther King and fulfill the dream that he had, means that South Bend and Michiana can do that,” Muhammad explained. “We may not have got there yet, but we can still strive to get there. Dr. King always said a threat to justice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Upon arriving at the Century Center, marchers participated in afternoon workshops, highlighting youth and adult programs, black-owned businesses, and economic opportunities.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation of St. Joseph County presented Lu Ella Webster with the Rosa Parks award.

They also presented Officer Anthony Pearson, Resha Johnson, and Marty Mechtenberg with the Community Service Award.

