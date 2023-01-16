Ladder blamed for causing rollover crash on interstate in northeast Indiana

(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say an extension ladder is to blame for a rollover crash on Monday morning in DeKalb County.

Troopers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the crash on I-69 just north of the CR11A exit. When they arrived, they found a dump truck on its side blocking northbound traffic and limestone scattered across the road.

The driver and passenger were trapped inside the overturned wreckage. Fortunately, police say they were both wearing seatbelts and didn’t suffer any injuries in the crash.

Investigators say the driver, a 29-year-old fort Wayne man, was traveling north on I-69 in the right lane when he attempted to avoid an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. The truck’s right front tire hit the ladder, causing a load of limestone in the dump bed to shift and overturn the truck onto its side.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for two hours because of the crash. Meanwhile, it resulted in thousands of dollars in property damage.

Indiana State Police say this crash is a prime example for you to always ensure that items are securely fastened to your vehicles before you travel, as it easily could have resulted in serious injuries and/or deaths.

(Indiana State Police)
(Indiana State Police)

