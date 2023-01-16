Indiana Black Expo holds commemorative MLK march in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the people of Elkhart celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.

The city’s chapter of the Indiana Black Expo hosted the event. Many turned out to march from Civic Plaza to Community Missionary Baptist Church for a short program.

Chapter leader Robert Taylor says events like this are important.

“A lot of people don’t really understand what Martin Luther was fighting for, what the struggle was,” said Robert Taylor, the Chapter’s President. “The dream has to stay alive because if we forget where we came from, we will never understand what our future looks like.”

Taylor added that he wants people to look at Monday’s march and remember just how important unity is.

And that MLK Day is an important day not just for America but for the world.

