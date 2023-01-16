Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s more than one way for an employer to terminate an employee, and the way a South Bend teacher lost her job six years ago has earned her $600,000 in damages.

In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on a bathroom break when one broke out of line and caused the teacher to trip and fall against a wall.

“If it had been anybody else, and if she had not named the student, if she said ‘a’ student ran into me and caused me to trip, she would still be teaching there,” said attorney Patrick O’Leary.

But Connie Grabowski, the former Teacher of the Year at Couillard School, filed the proper paperwork that required the child to be named.

In this case, named as a relative of a school board member.

O’Leary says an emotional turning point at the trial came when someone with the school human resources office admitted that the report was shared with the school board member—A move O’Leary said was “a clear breach of confidentiality,” that led to an “avalanche of retaliation.”

O’Leary claims Grabowski was immediately taken out of her classroom in April of 2016, just five weeks before the end of the school year. Grabowski was forbidden to have any contact with her students and could not say goodbye to her class.

Court documents show that Grabowski was later offered a Last Chance Agreement that required her to admit wrongdoing and suffer the loss of five days’ pay; be removed from Wilson Primary Center and reassigned to the administration building for the remainder of the 2015-2016 school year; be reassigned to another unspecified school in 2016 and refrain from communicating with the student or his mother.

O’Leary says the offer amounted to constructive discharge: “There are two types of terminations in Indiana. There’s the outright, ‘you’re fired’ which we all understand what that means. But employers sometimes don’t want to take that overtly, and dangerously risky act, so they create conditions that drive employees to quit, and that’s called a constructive discharge.”

The damage award of $600,000 is equal to about seven years’ pay for Grabowski. She was 63 years old in 2016 and planned to retire at age 70.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.