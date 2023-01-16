Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to better accommodate driver absences.” Back in December, the district had to implement several eLearning days due to illness impacting its bus drivers.

The district says students who are impacted by the busing changes have received a printed note from their school with specific information — including their new bus number, pick-up time, and drop-off time.

Parents and guardians are asked to call the Elkhart Community Schools’ Transportation Department at 574-262-5695 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. if they have any additional questions regarding these changes.

The busing changes are listed below by school:

BEARDSLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL : Students who currently ride bus 139 will be riding bus number 5 or bus number 48. This change will only impact the timing of bus stops for students who ride bus 139.

OSOLO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL : Students who currently ride bus 108 will be riding bus number 91, bus number 126, or bus number 154. This change will only impact the timing of bus stops for students who ride bus 108.

RIVERVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL : Students who currently ride bus 98 will be riding bus number 50, bus number 130, or bus number 155. This change will only impact the timing of bus stops for students who ride bus 98.

WOODLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL : Students who currently ride bus 158 will be riding bus number 16, bus number 40, bus number 106, or bus number 118. This change will impact students who ride all five buses to varying degrees, depending on stop locations.

ELKHART HIGH SCHOOL FRESHMAN DIVISION : Students who currently ride bus 139 will be riding bus number 119 - the location and timing of stops will not change. Students who currently ride bus 98 will be riding bus number 53 or bus number 93 - this change will only impact the timing of bus stops for students who ride bus 98.

ELKHART HIGH SCHOOL : Students who currently ride bus 158 will be riding bus number 155 - the location and timing of stops will not change. Students who currently ride bus 108 will be riding bus number 15 or bus number 45 - this change will only impact the timing of bus stops for students who ride bus 108. Students who currently ride bus 155 will be riding bus number 87 or bus number 121 - this change will only impact the timing of bus stops for students who currently ride bus 155.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.