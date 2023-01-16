Driver taken to hospital after going into pond

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac man is injured after he hit a tree and then drove into a pond Sunday morning.

Around 8 Cass County sheriff’s deputies say an 81-year-old man was driving west on Dutch Settlement, east of M-62 when his vehicle ran off the road hit a guard rail and then a tree.

Before going into mill pond.

The man was taken to the hospital.

His condition was not available late Sunday.

Police say the man was wearing his seatbelt.

