Driver taken to hospital after going into pond

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac man is injured after he hit a tree and then drove into a pond Sunday morning.

Around 8 Cass County sheriff’s deputies say an 81-year-old man was driving west on Dutch Settlement, east of M-62 when his vehicle ran off the road hit a guard rail and then a tree.

Before going into mill pond.

The man was taken to the hospital.

His condition was not available late Sunday.

Police say the man was wearing his seatbelt.

