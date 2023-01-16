Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition in South Bend kicked off on Monday morning with the Community Service Breakfast at the Century Center.

Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance. The program also featured musical performances and award presentations.

The Keynote Address was given by Girard Jenkins, vice president of operations for Midwest and West of McKissack & McKissack, which is one of the nation’s leading Black-and-woman-owned architecture, engineering, and construction companies.

Organizers say Monday’s discussions are more important than ever.

“Today. we want to continue the legacy of Rev Martin Luther King Jr. by choosing the high way,” said Rev. Ray E. Owens. “We pray that we learn better things, more strategies, learn how to connect. As we look across the table, I pray we don’t see strangers, but that we see our brothers and sisters.”

Organizers also say the event helps bring the community together.

