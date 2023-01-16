City Clerks office joins YWCA to help women and children

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City Clerk’s office is teaming up with the local YWCA for a women’s and children’s donation drive.

“Today, we are taking donations in for the YWCA,” South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones said. “Today is a good day, it’s MLK Day, and the Y’s mission is to help families and women as well as to eliminate racism, promote peace, promote justice, and so this is a perfect day to start this kickoff of donations for the Y.”

Donated items include anything to help women or children escape domestic violence; baby wipes, diapers, baby lotion, feminine products, hair products for women and children, gift cards, clothing, linens, and detergent.

South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones wants families to know that resources and safe places are available for those experiencing domestic violence or abuse.

“I’m excited about this,” Jones explained. “And you know, as I have shared with many, that I have a personal history with the YWVA. The things that they provide you with when you come in are not just donations, it’s not just clothes, but they provide you with peace of mind, and they provide you with the understanding that you are in a safe place, so that is extremely important.”

If you missed the donation drive Monday, don’t worry, the donation drive will continue Tuesday at the YWCA in South Bend until February 3.

Since today was a federal holiday and the YWCA is closed, the drive kicked off this afternoon at New Life Fellowship Ministry on the South side of town.

The YWCA is located at 1102 Fellows St, South Bend, IN 46601.

New life Fellowship Ministry is located at 2301 W Dubail St, South Bend, IN 46613.

