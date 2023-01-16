Chicago man arrested after driving 125 mph on Indiana Toll Road while intoxicated

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 25-year-old Chicago man was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he drove 125 mph on the Indiana Toll Road while he was drunk.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, one of its deputies was parked in a median near the 48-mile marker of the toll road around midnight when a passenger vehicle that was heading west passed by him at an incredibly high rate of speed.

While pursuing the vehicle, the deputy determined it was traveling 125 mph before stopping it in the area of the 39-mile marker.

As the traffic stop progressed, deputies determined that the driver, identified as Jonathan Lesure, was impaired by alcohol.

Lesure was arrested and taken to the LaPorte County Jail for the following offenses:

  • Operating While Intoxicated, A-Misdemeanor
  • Operating While Intoxicated, C-Misdemeanor
  • Reckless Driving, C-Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Marijuana, B-Misdemeanor

