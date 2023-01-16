2nd Chance Pet: Lana

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lana!

Lana is about 1-and-a-half-years old. Stanton says Lana has a lot of energy, is very playful, and loves to give kisses!

To find out more about Lana, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Lana or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or visit the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

