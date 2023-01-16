2 arrested on felony warrants after traffic stop in South Bend

Davetta Hasan and Cameron Perkins
Davetta Hasan and Cameron Perkins(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested on felony warrants last weekend after a traffic stop in South Bend.

On Friday, Jan. 13, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were conducting an operation that focuses on individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.

As part of the investigation, officers stopped a vehicle near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. Police say the two occupants of the vehicle, 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins, both had pending cases in other counties. Meanwhile, Perkins had an active felony warrant for theft.

Officers recovered a gun and suspected marijuana in the vehicle before arresting Hasan and Perkins.

Hasan was arrested for possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a driver’s license.

But according to JailTracker, the handgun and marijuana possession charges were dismissed, and Hasan was released from the St. Joseph County Jail on the promise that she would appear in court in March for the operating without a license charge.

Perkins was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and theft (warrant). He is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail and is awaiting formal charging decisions from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

