We shall overcome; Lake Michigan College honors MLK

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and all over Michiana, people will gather to honor his life and monumental impact, but Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor wanted to kick off the celebration a little bit early.

Lake Michigan College’s theme for this week’s celebrations is “Keep Moving Forward,” inspired by MLK’s speech, “Keep Moving from This Mountain,” delivered on April 10, 1960, at Spelman College in Atlanta.

In the speech, Dr. King discusses four symbolic mountains, relativism, materialism, segregation, and violence, mountains which we all must overcome. To heed Dr. King’s call, the community came together to try and move those mountains together through the power of song.

Saturday’s Martin Luther King Choral Festival kicks off a weeklong celebration at Lake Michigan College, honoring the legacy of one of the most influential figures in American history.

“For those who understand Dr. King and the vision, and his passion, and what he was pursuing, I mean that should be the dream and the vision of all of us,” Dean of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at Lake Michigan College Cam Herth said. “I mean, the oneness of humankind?”

Andrews University’s Deliverance Mass Choir, the acapella group The Watchmen, the Second Baptist Church of Benton Harbor, and the Lake Michigan College Choirs members all performed at the event.

“You know, it’s part of his dream,” Dean for Graduate Resident Life at Andrews University Christina Hunter said. “You know, what we saw today, bringing in these different schools together, different choirs together, it’s kind of just a little glimpse of what Martin Luther King wanted to see happen. It’s a message of hope and freedom and coming together.”

After the show, audience members reflected on the achievements of Dr. King and how some in our community are trying to make his dream a reality.

“When you look across Southwest Michigan, we all come from different walks of life,” Community Leader and Activist Nicholas Gunn said. “You look across this room tonight; you saw all walks of life. And as many times as we can come together and unite, it’s a beautiful thing, and that’s what Martin Luther King Jr. would’ve wanted for us.”

The event concluded with audience members and performers standing hand-in-hand, singing one of the main anthems of the Civil Rights Movement, “We shall overcome.”

“Without MLK, something like this would not have been able to happen,” Director of the Deliverance Mass Choir Michael Owusu said. “Our choir represents a lot of different races, a lot of different cultures around the world.” Without him, without the trailblazing that he did, we would have been unable to do what we did today. And we would’ve been unable to showcase and sing to an audience that is so diverse and various.”

Reverend King famously said, “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools,” and Dean Herth wanted to reiterate that powerful message.

“We need to come together because together, it makes us stronger,” Herth explained. “When we’re acting individually in certain, separate communities, it only weakens the effort of what we really need to be pursuing. And that is becoming one family. And achieving is like a rising tide will lift all boats, so together, we all rise.”

This year also marks the return of the MLK Celebration and Community Breakfast and Expo, starting at 7:30 a.m., Monday morning, in Grand Upton Hall of Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.

The MLK Community Expo will highlight underrepresented businesses, community resources, and service opportunities.

“In celebrating Dr. King, we wanted to also focus on how we move to action with what he aspired for and his dream and his vision,” Herth said.

This is the first time the choral festival has been held and the first time the Lake Michigan College has celebrated MLK Day in person since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We’ve been torn apart by this pandemic,” Hunter added. “Being able to come back together and singing together as a group, being able to touch each and connect; it’s just like we’re seeing Martin Luther King Jr’s dream actualized, being realized, right here in this little town in Southwest Michigan. Being able to sing together and connect together like that was incredible.”

Sponsors include Whirlpool Corp., Corewell Health South (formerly Spectrum Health Lakeland), Kinexus Group, United Way of Southwest Michigan, and Andrews University.

Lake Michigan College presents the weeklong event at locations across Southwest Michigan.

Lake Michigan College is located at 2755 E Napier Ave, Benton Harbor, MI 49022.

Events are held at LMC Mendel Center except where noted.

All Week

• United Way of Southwest Michigan 10-day Equity Challenge

• Volunteer Service Opportunities

• MLK Art Activity Packets

Saturday, January 14

• MLK Choral Festival, 3 p.m.

Sunday, January 15

• Panel Discussion, “Seriousness of Reparation – Crimes Against Humanity,” 5 p.m., African American History & Literature Gallery

Monday, January 16

• MLK Celebration and Community Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.

• MLK Community Expo, immediately following the breakfast

• MLK Winter Warmth Drive, 8 a.m.

• MLK Winter Warmth Kit Packing Service Project, 1 p.m.

• MLK Storytime, 4 p.m., Bridgman Public Library

• Panel Discussion, “What Do We Really Know About The Law?”, 7 p.m., African American History & Literature Gallery

Tuesday, January 17

• MLK Storytime and All-Day Craft, 10:30 a.m., Coloma Public Library

• MLK Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Three Oaks Township Library

• Letters from MLK, 6:30 p.m., Niles District Library

• Panel Discussion, “Racism & Religion: Are We Practicing What We Preach?”, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18

• MLK Storytime and Craft, 10:30 a.m., Buchanan District Library

• MLK Storytime and Craft, 10:30 a.m., Niles District Library

• MLK Storytime, 11:30 a.m., Benton Harbor Public Library

• MLK All-Day Craft, Lincoln Township Public Library

• Panel Discussion, “What is Allyship? Neighbors Organizing Against Racism,” 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 19

• MLK Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Michigan College Library

• MLK Storytime, 4 p.m., New Buffalo Township Library

• MLK Storytime, 4:30 p.m., Three Oaks Township Library

• Will Haygood, Pre-Speaker Dinner, 5:30 p.m., ticketed event

• “Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World “with Wil Haygood, 7:30 p.m., ticketed event

Friday, January 20

• Saxophonist Erick Fisher & 3CM Concert, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 21

• MLK Basketball Games, LMC Women vs. Glen Oaks, 1 p.m., LMC Men vs. Glen Oaks, 3 p.m., Lake Michigan College Gym

