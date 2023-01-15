Hunter and Ice Festival, brings in huge crowd for speed carving contest

NILES,MI . (WNDU) -The 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival transformed the city of Niles, into a city of ice and wonders. The festival had many events going on throughout Saturday, from live music, to wine tasting, and it was all capped off with the speed carving competition.

A huge crowd gathered to witness who would be crowned the fastest ice carver in the Michiana area. Three teams of two, set out to turn boring blocks of ice into some beautiful artwork. The event was split up into three rounds, the first two each being 10 minutes long, with only one member of each team carving. The final round lasted eight minutes, with both pairs working on the finishing touches.

The competition was on full display with some carvers having over 15 years of experience to give them some inspiration, while others used lunch.

“Funny story, we took a little break to go and went to go get a burger.” Danny Bloss, professional ice carver and half of the speed carving winning pair said. “We ended up seeing a rodeo on tv. It took about five minutes to decide what we’re going to do. We halfway drew it up and came up with this.”

All the sculptures built over the weekend will still be on for Sunday, the final day of the festival.

