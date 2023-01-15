Hunter and Ice Festival, brings in huge crowd for speed carving contest

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES,MI . (WNDU) -The 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival transformed the city of Niles, into a city of ice and wonders. The festival had many events going on throughout Saturday, from live music, to wine tasting, and it was all capped off with the speed carving competition.

A huge crowd gathered to witness who would be crowned the fastest ice carver in the Michiana area. Three teams of two, set out to turn boring blocks of ice into some beautiful artwork. The event was split up into three rounds, the first two each being 10 minutes long, with only one member of each team carving. The final round lasted eight minutes, with both pairs working on the finishing touches.

The competition was on full display with some carvers having over 15 years of experience to give them some inspiration, while others used lunch.

“Funny story, we took a little break to go and went to go get a burger.” Danny Bloss, professional ice carver and half of the speed carving winning pair said. “We ended up seeing a rodeo on tv. It took about five minutes to decide what we’re going to do. We halfway drew it up and came up with this.”

All the sculptures built over the weekend will still be on for Sunday, the final day of the festival.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hope Sniadecki
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery
Billie Davis is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old IU student because of her race.
Woman arrested after stabbing 18-year-old IU student in racially-motivated attack
Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County
During the experience, you can feed Lily and her baby, plus learn all about sloths.
Potawatomi Zoo offering unique sloth encounter
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

speed carving hunter ice festival
speed carving hunter ice festival
Three Illinois women are being held in the LaGrange County Jail after Indiana State Police...
ISP: 3 Illinois women arrested for drugs, fake money
Three Illinois women are being held in the LaGrange County Jail after Indiana State Police...
Police Three Illinois women arrested for drugs, counterfeit money
Niles' Hunter Ice Festival
Niles' Hunter Ice Festival