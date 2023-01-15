Notre Dame ties Minnesota 2-2, picks up extra point in shootout

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team opened its home series against Minnesota on Friday night with a 2-2 tie at Compton Family Ice Arena.

However, the Irish (10-10-3, 5-6-2 Big Ten) were able to pick up an extra conference point by winning the shootout over the Golden Gophers (16-6-1, 10-2-1 Nig Ten).

Justin Janicke gave Notre Dame a 1-0 lead with less than five minutes left in the first period, byt Minnesota answered with a goal of its own one minute later.

Trevor Janicke scored a goal in the second period to regain the lead for Notre Dame, but the Irish were unable to hold onto it as the Golden Gophers tied things up in the third period with less than 30 seconds left in regulation.

After a scoreless overtime period, the game went into a shootout, where Ryder Rolston found the back of the net and Irish goalie Ryan Bischel shut out the Gophers to give Notre Dame an extra point in the Big Ten conference standings.

Notre Dame wraps its home series against Minnesota on Saturday night.

