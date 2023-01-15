Notre Dame shut out by Minnesota 3-0 in series finale

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After picking up an extra conference point in a shootout over Minnesota on Friday night, momentum was not on the side of the Notre Dame hockey team on Saturday night.

The Golden Gophers grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the first period and never looked back, shutting out the Irish 3-0 at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Notre Dame (10-11-3, 5-7-2 Big Ten) was never able to find the back of the net despite outshooting Minnesota (17-6-1, 11-2-1 Big Ten) 38-24 on the night.

The Irish icers are back on the road next weekend at Penn State.

