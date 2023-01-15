ISP: 3 Illinois women arrested for drugs, fake money

3 Illinois women were taken into custody for allegedly having drugs and counterfeit money.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Illinois women are being held in the Lagrange County Jail after they were arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on suspicion of drug possession and having counterfeit money.

Indiana State Police pulled over a SUV at about 11:30 Saturday morning because the vehicle was going too slow.

It was going 45 in a 70 mph zone.

Troopers smelled drugs coming from the vehicle.

Police said when they searched it, they found 30 grams of suspected marijuana and 30 counterfeit $100 bills.

They arrested:

The driver, 25-year-old Nahgeyanna James,

24-year-old Chantay Green

and 26-year-old Victoria Dowells

