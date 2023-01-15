Increasing clouds tonight will lead to rain showers for MLK Jr. Day
Our next weather system arrives on Monday, bringing up to a quarter inch of rain
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy at times. Low of 33.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Cloudy with rain showers. Warm and breezy with wind gusts up to 30mph. Up to a quarter inch of rain is possible. High of 45.
Monday night: Chance of showers. Low of 41.
Tuesday: Cloudy, slight chance of drizzle. High of 40.
High: 41
Low: 24
PPT: 0.00″
