Increasing clouds tonight will lead to rain showers for MLK Jr. Day

Our next weather system arrives on Monday, bringing up to a quarter inch of rain
Increasing clouds tonight will lead to rain showers to start your work week.
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy at times. Low of 33.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Cloudy with rain showers. Warm and breezy with wind gusts up to 30mph. Up to a quarter inch of rain is possible. High of 45.

Monday night: Chance of showers. Low of 41.

Tuesday: Cloudy, slight chance of drizzle. High of 40.

High: 41

Low: 24

PPT: 0.00″

