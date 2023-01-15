Events across Michiana on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
(WNDU) - Communities across Michiana are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at several events on Monday, Jan. 16.
Here’s a list of some that are open to the public:
BENTON HARBOR
Lake Michigan College “MLK Celebration Week”
Events are part of Lake Michigan College’s “MLK Celebration Week.” Events are held at LMC Mendel Center except where noted.
- MLK Community Expo – 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Winter Warmth Drive – 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Winter Warmth Kit Packing (Service Project) – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- MLK Storytime – Bridgman Public Library – 4 p.m. (other dates/times at other Berrien County libraries listed here.)
- What do we really know about The Law? – African American History & Literature Gallery – 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (register to attend this panel discussion by clicking here)
For more “MLK Celebration Week” events happening this week at Lake Michigan College, click here,
CASSOPOLIS
League for Encouraging Empowerment
- Unity March – Downtown Cassopolis (march from U,S, Post Office to the Historic Courthouse Parking lot) – 11 a.m. (RSVP here)
ELKHART
Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo MLK Day Celebration
Events are part of the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo’s annual “MLK Day Celebration.”
- Breakfast – Elkhart Public Library (Downtown location) – 7:30 a.m.
- March to Community Missionary Baptist Church – meet at Civic Plaza to march – 9:30 am.
- MLK Program – Community Missionary Baptist Church – 10 a.m. (featuring keynote speaker Tiffany Curry, lunch served afterwards)
GOSHEN
Goshen College “King Celebration”
Events are part of Goshen College’s “King Celebration.”
- King Convocation – Church-Chapel – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (featuring keynote speaker Dr. Darryl Heller, director of the IU South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center and assistant professor of women’s and gender studies)
- Administration and Faculty Voices: Call to Action (breakout session) – Church-Chapel – 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
SOUTH BEND
37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Community Celebration and Recognition
Includes workshops, vendors, musical presentations, and much more for all ages. You can find the full program by clicking here. Some events of note:
- Undesigning the Red Lines Exhibition – Century Center, Suite 16 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation Blood Drive – Century Center, Convention Hall – 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic – Century Center, Suites 1-3 – 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Finding Joy after COVID – Century Center, Recital Hall – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Strategies for Creating and Building Wealth in Communities of Color – Century Center, Suite 12 – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Traditional Memorial March to the Century Center – County-City Building Lobby – 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- I’m A Boss! Level Up Your Start Up! – Century Center, Recital Hall – 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Young Voices Share their Concerns On Violence and Other Issues – Century Center, Recital Hall – 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Presentation of Awards for the Business Plan – Century Center, Suite 12 – 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- MLK Youth Cultural Program Youth Community Service Awards – Century Center, Bendix Theater – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Museums
The History Museum and the Studebaker National Museum are offering free admission to their museums from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A total of five first-floor tours of the Oliver Mansion will be provided, with tour times at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.