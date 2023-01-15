Events across Michiana on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

(WNDU) - Communities across Michiana are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at several events on Monday, Jan. 16.

Here’s a list of some that are open to the public:

BENTON HARBOR

Lake Michigan College “MLK Celebration Week”

Events are part of Lake Michigan College’s “MLK Celebration Week.” Events are held at LMC Mendel Center except where noted .

For more “MLK Celebration Week” events happening this week at Lake Michigan College, click here,

CASSOPOLIS

League for Encouraging Empowerment

Unity March – Downtown Cassopolis (march from U,S, Post Office to the Historic Courthouse Parking lot) – 11 a.m. ( – Downtown Cassopolis (march from U,S, Post Office to the Historic Courthouse Parking lot) – 11 a.m. ( RSVP here

ELKHART

Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo MLK Day Celebration

Events are part of the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo’s annual “MLK Day Celebration.”

Breakfast – Elkhart Public Library (Downtown location) – 7:30 a.m.

March to Community Missionary Baptist Church – meet at Civic Plaza to march – 9:30 am.

MLK Program – Community Missionary Baptist Church – 10 a.m. (featuring keynote speaker Tiffany Curry, lunch served afterwards)

GOSHEN

Goshen College “King Celebration”

Events are part of Goshen College’s “King Celebration.”

King Convocation – Church-Chapel – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (featuring keynote speaker Dr. Darryl Heller, director of the IU South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center and assistant professor of women’s and gender studies)

Administration and Faculty Voices: Call to Action (breakout session) – Church-Chapel – 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

SOUTH BEND

37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Community Celebration and Recognition

Includes workshops, vendors, musical presentations, and much more for all ages. You can find the full program by clicking here. Some events of note:

Undesigning the Red Lines Exhibition – Century Center, Suite 16 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation Blood Drive – Century Center, Convention Hall – 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic – Century Center, Suites 1-3 – 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Finding Joy after COVID – Century Center, Recital Hall – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Strategies for Creating and Building Wealth in Communities of Color – Century Center, Suite 12 – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Traditional Memorial March to the Century Center – County-City Building Lobby – 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

I’m A Boss! Level Up Your Start Up! – Century Center, Recital Hall – 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Young Voices Share their Concerns On Violence and Other Issues – Century Center, Recital Hall – 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Presentation of Awards for the Business Plan – Century Center, Suite 12 – 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

MLK Youth Cultural Program Youth Community Service Awards – Century Center, Bendix Theater – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Museums

The History Museum and the Studebaker National Museum are offering free admission to their museums from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A total of five first-floor tours of the Oliver Mansion will be provided, with tour times at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

