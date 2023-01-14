Saturday Morning Sitdown: HBCU Extravaganza

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a big event going on all weekend long here in Michiana — the HBCU Extravaganza!

Marla Godette of Mentoring Moments joined us on our Saturday Morning Sitdown to tell us more about the event, which allows students to learn more about historically black colleges and universities. Representatives from over two dozen HBCUs will be on hand.

The weekend-long event kicked off on Friday night with “Hype Night” at Ivy Tech South Bend. In addition to introducing students to the institutions and other community resources represented at the extravaganza, the night was filled with dancing, food, raffles, and a Black Greek step show.

The event continues on Saturday at Ivy Tech from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with college admissions counseling, Q&A for parents/guardians and students, guest speakers, and networking.

The extravaganza culminates on Sunday with the 8th Annual Dr. King’s America’s Sunday Supper at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown South Bend.

