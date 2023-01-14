ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Jan. 13, 2023

(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!

Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Jan. 13, 2023.

INDIANA

BOYS SCORES

Argos 54, Oregon-Davis 33

Boone Grove 69, South Central (Union Mills) 66

Elkhart 59, Bremen 39

Chesterton 51, LaPorte 41

Triton 26, Culver 24

Culver Academy 67, Marquette Catholic 50

50Knox 54, LaVille 50

Morgan Twp. 67, Tri-Twp. 27

NorthWood 51, Northridge 46

Penn 94, Jimtown 40

Concord 44, Plymouth 41

Riley 65, New Prairie 48

South Bend St. Joseph 58, John Glenn 51

Southwood 62, Whitko 40

Tippecanoe Valley 48, Rochester 24

Michigan City 63, Valparaiso 54

Goshen 51, Warsaw 48

Mishawaka 69, Wawasee 43

Hebron 49, Westville 41

North Judson 63, Winamac 42

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Central Noble 45, Lakeland 44

West Noble 39, Prairie Heights 33

GIRLS SCORES

Triton 30, Culver 23

LaVille 48, Knox 41

Mishawaka Marian 69, SB Clay 40

Valparaiso 59, Michigan City 23

Tri-Twp. 56, Morgan Twp. 52

South Bend Washington 88, South Bend Adams 33

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Fairfield 62, West Noble 16

MICHIGAN

BOYS SCORES

Allegan 64, Coloma 45

Berrien Springs 71, Dowagiac 48

Benton Harbor 73, Brandywine 54

Michigan Lutheran 75, Countryside Academy 53

Niles 50, Edwardsburg 54

Kalamazoo Christian 70, Constantine 33

New Buffalo 54, Covert 47

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 42, Howardsville Christian 28

Three Rivers 79, Paw Paw 63

Watervliet 44, Bridgman 38

GIRLS SCORES

Athens 34, Colon 32

Dowagiac 41, Berrien Springs 38

Brandywine 63, Benton Harbor 37

Bellevue 26, Burr Oak 13

Countryside Academy at Eau Claire

Edwardsburg 67, Niles 29

Kalamazoo Christian 55, Constantine 24

Lakeshore 58, Mattawan 53

Paw Paw 50, Three Rivers 33

Vicksburg 57, Sturgis 9

