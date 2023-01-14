ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Jan. 13, 2023
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!
Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Jan. 13, 2023.
INDIANA
BOYS SCORES
Argos 54, Oregon-Davis 33
Boone Grove 69, South Central (Union Mills) 66
Elkhart 59, Bremen 39
Chesterton 51, LaPorte 41
Triton 26, Culver 24
Culver Academy 67, Marquette Catholic 50
50Knox 54, LaVille 50
Morgan Twp. 67, Tri-Twp. 27
NorthWood 51, Northridge 46
Penn 94, Jimtown 40
Concord 44, Plymouth 41
Riley 65, New Prairie 48
South Bend St. Joseph 58, John Glenn 51
Southwood 62, Whitko 40
Tippecanoe Valley 48, Rochester 24
Michigan City 63, Valparaiso 54
Goshen 51, Warsaw 48
Mishawaka 69, Wawasee 43
Hebron 49, Westville 41
North Judson 63, Winamac 42
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
- Central Noble 45, Lakeland 44
- West Noble 39, Prairie Heights 33
GIRLS SCORES
Triton 30, Culver 23
LaVille 48, Knox 41
Mishawaka Marian 69, SB Clay 40
Valparaiso 59, Michigan City 23
Tri-Twp. 56, Morgan Twp. 52
South Bend Washington 88, South Bend Adams 33
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
- Fairfield 62, West Noble 16
MICHIGAN
BOYS SCORES
Allegan 64, Coloma 45
Berrien Springs 71, Dowagiac 48
Benton Harbor 73, Brandywine 54
Michigan Lutheran 75, Countryside Academy 53
Niles 50, Edwardsburg 54
Kalamazoo Christian 70, Constantine 33
New Buffalo 54, Covert 47
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 42, Howardsville Christian 28
Three Rivers 79, Paw Paw 63
Watervliet 44, Bridgman 38
GIRLS SCORES
Athens 34, Colon 32
Dowagiac 41, Berrien Springs 38
Brandywine 63, Benton Harbor 37
Bellevue 26, Burr Oak 13
Countryside Academy at Eau Claire
Edwardsburg 67, Niles 29
Kalamazoo Christian 55, Constantine 24
Lakeshore 58, Mattawan 53
Paw Paw 50, Three Rivers 33
Vicksburg 57, Sturgis 9
