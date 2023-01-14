Pet Vet: Pet Poison Prevention

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Poisons are a significant risk for your pets, and they often require prompt and immediate attention.

And with so many out there, it can be hard to know which are important.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to highlight poison prevention and tell us what you should know about risks in your own home.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

