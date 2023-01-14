First Alert Forecast: “Permacloud” breaks continue into Sunday; Widespread rain Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY NIGHT: A mixture of clouds and clear skies. Low 27F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds in the morning will give way to increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening hours. High 42F. Low 35F. Wind SE at 10 to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Rain chances increase across Michiana after the morning commute. Monday’s rain is compliments of the “atmospheric river” that’s been dousing northern California for weeks now. We won’t get as much as they did, but most of Michiana will get 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch in the rain gauge Monday & Tuesday. High 46F. Low 44F. Wind SSE at 15 to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of drizzle to light showers. High around 42F. Low 34F. Wind WSW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our permacloud will remain parked over the area for the remainder of the week ahead. Cooler temperatures are expected to move in mid-week, but still staying slightly above average. Our next system to watch will move in on Thursday with a rain and snow shower chance. Data continues to highlight a cooler end to the month with temperatures going back to or below average with snow chances increasing.

